Judith Meyer

Judith R. Meyer, 81, passed away at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
Born March 18, 1941 in Venice, IL, she was a daughter of Raymond P. and Lucille (Daniels) Welshan.
She married her “Fonzie” and best friend, Charles Louis Meyer on Aug. 29, 1959 in Granite City.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, and loved her family. She was particularly crazy about her grandkids.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, she is survived by four daughters, Cheryl Carpenter of Wood River, Lou Ann (Jim) McFarlane of Godfrey, Jennifer (Kenneth) Yates of Worden, and Marsha (Scott) Edwards of Bunker Hill; 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; a sister, Janice (Bob) Stanton of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles Meyer, Jr.; a sister, Nina Morris; and a brother, John Welshan.
Memorial visitation will be Monday, Nov. 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
