Judith L. East, 64, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Alton, IL, on November 10, 1956, the daughter of Arthur and Frances (Luebbers) Schoettle. She was formerly married to Dennis L. East of Holiday Shores.
Judith enjoyed puzzles, watching wrestling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Christy (Ty) Roberson of Cottage Hills, Deborah (Jerrod Porter) Frasier of Bethalto, and Dannielle (Corey) Beckham of Alton; her siblings, Janet (Allen) Davenport of Godfrey, Barbara Hendricks of MO, Jeff (Jeanne) Schoettle of MO, Darla (Kenny Marshall) Sauerwein of Wood River, and Diana (Bruce) Balke of Edwardsville; and her grandchildren, Harrison, Trinity, Piper, Gemma, and Cori Lynn.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bella Beckham.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 4pm until time of service at 7pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
