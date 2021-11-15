Judith “Judy” Lagemann, 75, died at 2:48 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born January 12, 1946 in Alton the daughter of the late Walter and Pauline (England) Lagemann. She was a pharmacy technicianfor many years at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital and Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Surviving are one son, Dan Evans of Godfrey and and one sister, Phyllis “Jo” Joyce of Godfrey. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald “Jerry” Lagemann. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Reverend Alberto Ramirez Officiating. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com