Judith Helen Mathias, 83, passed away 9:18 AM, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home in Godfrey.
On November 15, 1937, Paul Frederick Walk and Nellie Esther McCormick were the proud parents of the first girl born at Alton Memorial Hospital. Another fun fact is the youngest daughter, Lisa, was born on the 25th Anniversary of Alton Memorial Hospital.
On October 10, 1969 she married Edwin A. Mathias in East Alton. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2016.
Judy was a 1955 graduate of Alton High School. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and former member of St. Mathew’s Catholic Church. Judy worked in accounting and retired from Alton Belle Casino as a Payroll Manager. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed mall walking and was a talented origami paper artist, making new creations every Christmas with money.
She is survived by 3 children: Richard (Martha) Plunk of Alton, Linda (David) Plunk-Pritchett of Godfrey, and Lisa (Greg) Plunk-Landers of Alton; 7 grandchildren, Jason Plunk, Lauren (Mark) Klimek, Michael (Jennifer) Pritchett, Matthew (Samantha) Pritchett, Meghan Pritchett, Sasha (Michael) Seymour and Shea Landers; 7 great-grandchildren, Carlie, Clayton, Evlynn, Emersyn, Lydia, James and Kynlee; sister-in-laws, Barbara (Tom) Guthrie, Mary Johnson and Rita (Cliff) Mathis; brother-in-law, James (Beth) Mathias, as well as 5 nephews and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Edwin, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Frederick Walk and Nellie Walk Schmoeller; a stepfather, Walter B. Schmoeller and a brother, William (Bill) Walk.
At the family’s request, cremation rites will be accorded.
A visitation celebrating her life will be held 9 AM until 10:30 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Father Steve Janoski will officiate.
Interment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital or Oasis Women’s Center.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com