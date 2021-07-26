Judith D. Slonaker, 82, passed away at 6:38 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born June 24, 1939 in Tampa, Florida, she was a daughter of Harold Arthur and Mary Susan (Barber) Delp.
Judy worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 50 years at both St. Clare’s and St. Anthony’s Hospitals. She was very dedicated to her nursing career, never missing a day’s work. She was also very dedicated to her family, and would do anything for them, no matter how large or small.
She married John O. Slonaker Sept. 29, 1962. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2017.
She is survived and will be missed by a son, Michael Slonaker of Wood River.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David J. Slonaker and two sisters.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com