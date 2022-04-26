Judith Clendenen

Judith Fern (Ashlock) Clendenen, 79, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.
She was born on June 2, 1942, one of eight children born to the late James and Geraldine (Hutchens) Ashlock.
Judy grew up in Kane, Illinois and graduated with the Class of 1960 from Jersey Community High School.
She married the love of her life, Billy Joe Clendenen on November 20, 1963 at Kane Baptist Church. Bill and Judy raised their four sons in Fieldon, where she was actively involved in the community, serving as a first responder and volunteer with the Fieldon Fire Department and past Worthy Matron of the Elizabeth Chapter-Order of the Eastern Star.
Judy and Bill shared in many wonderful memories together with their friends and family, most especially the memories they created with their grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye.
She enjoyed quilting and spending time in her garden, and her animals held a very special place in her heart, in particular her cats.
No matter what challenges life threw her way, Judy remained optimistic and relied heavily on her faith in the Lord to see her through. While her passing will certainly leave a void in the hearts of all who loved and knew her, there is comfort in knowing that she is free from the hardships of life here on Earth, and enjoying her everlasting life in Heaven.
Surviving are her “beloved George” and husband of 58 years, Bill Clendenen of Medora; four sons and their spouses, David and Cindy Clendenen of Piasa, Timothy and Kelly Clendenen of Bunker Hill, John and Tammy Clendenen of Dow and Joseph and Amy Clendenen of Piasa; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, with another due to arrive in just two weeks; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Gerald and Virginia Ashlock of East Alton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Clendenen, five brothers and sisters in-law, Albert Ashlock, Donald and Audrey Ashlock, Kenneth “Pete” and Doris Ashlock, Carroll and Pearl Ashlock and Edward and Sylvia Ashlock; as well as a sister and brother in-law, Dotelease and Harold Shain.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday. Rev. Rob Cleeton will officiate.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora, where Judy was a member.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com