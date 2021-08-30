Judith Hope.jpeg
Judith C. Hope, 78, died at 3:01 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home in Godfrey.  Born October 12, 1942 in Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of Edwin and Nonie (Maguire) Peters.  Judith attended DePauw University in New Castle, IN where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.  She worked as an elementary school teacher for 15 years in various states.  On July 25, 1964 she married Mike Hope in Alton.  He survives.  Also surviving is a son, Phil Hope (Heather) of Godfrey, a daughter, Susan Amundrud of Rochester, MN, five grandchildren, Ben and Hope Amundrud, Parker, Lucy and Liam Hope, and a sister, Mary Sue Evans (Tim) of Kansas City, KS.  No services are scheduled.  Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of choice.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com