Judith Beckham

Judith "Judy" Rae Hewitt Beckham, 83, passed away February 15, 2022 after a long battle with several health issues including leukemia and kidney disease.
Born in Chester on December 27, 1939, she was daughter of Ray and Lorene Hewitt.
Judy lived much of her life in Wood River, where she was involved in church and community organizations and made many lasting friendships. She retired from the Wood River Drainage and Levee District after 28 years of service. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church (Holy Angels Parish) where she was a member of the Altar Society and hosted the Rosary group for over a decade. She was a charter member of the Wood River Heritage Council and worked to establish and maintain Wood River Museum and Visitor Center. She was a former member of the Wood River Planning and Zoning Committee. She was part of the Vaughn Hill Cemetery Restoration Project. She was an active member of the "Red Hat Society" and enjoyed quilting with friends.
Judy is survived by her children, Barbara "Barbi" Rose, Bo Beckham and Michael "Mike" Beckham; grandchildren, Clayton Aguayo, Kara Aguayo, Brianna Beckham, Erika Beckham, Delaney Beckham, RaeAnn Beckham; brother, Robert "Bob" (Diana) Hewitt; niece, Janice Proctor and many other nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Hewitt; and a grandson, Brian Rose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Friday February 25, 2022 at Holy Angels Parish, 345 East Acton Ave., Wood River, IL. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
She will be interred in Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Judy's charitable affiliations or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.