Judith Ann Dailey, age 91, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her grandson’s home in Wood River, IL. Judith was born on January 13, 1930 in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Edwin Earl Jester and Otis Jester.
Judith was originally from Chicago, Andersonville Neighborhood. She loved Swedish influences from there and she was always on a quest to find Limpa Bread. Growing up she attended North Side Christian Church and participated in their choir; her mother was the choir director. Judith met her husband, Maurice Dailey Sr., at John Marshall Law School in Chicago. She was working there and he was studying law.
On July 15, 1951 they were married. After Maurice passed the Law Bar for Illinois they moved from Chicago to Granite City, IL. Judith was a very active member of PEO, St. Louis District Golf Association, and a former board member of S.I.U.E. Friends of Music. She loved swimming and was a participant in a water ballet group that was pictured in Life magazine when she was growing up.
Judith also enjoyed listening to music, playing golf, and bridge. Her family was the most important part of her life. She loved having her family over to celebrate special occasions and holidays. Judith will be remembered for the love and support she shown to her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Dailey Sr.; daughter, Teresa Ann “Terry” Johnson; and by her sister, Eloise MacIntosh.
She is survived by her loving son, Maurice “Maury” Dailey Jr., of Naples, FL; proud grandmother to Ryan (Amber) Johnson of Wood River, IL; proud-great- grandmother to Avery James(AJ), Peyton, Keira, Malikai(Kai), and Damian; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Judith will be laid to rest next to Maurice at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to S.I.U.E. Friends of Music. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
