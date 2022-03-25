Juanita “Nita” Manring, 94 of Roxana, IL passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7:05 pm at San Gabriel Memory Care with her family by her side.
She was born on February 7, 1928, in Alton, IL the daughter of Frederick H. and Thelma E. (McMonigle) Warner. On December 23, 1944, Juanita married Albert Manring. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2019.
Juanita was a member of Hartford Assembly of God and attended Bethel Pentecostal Church in East Alton in her later years. She loved listening to and playing Southern Gospel music. She played many instruments including, the organ, accordion, and the bass guitar. Juanita also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and playing bingo.
She is survived by two children and their spouses, Linda (Louis “Duke”) Maple of Wood River, IL, and Karen (Jim) Birr of Florissant, MO; five grandchildren, April Marburger, Joshua Schlemmer, Summer Birr, Kirstie Feyerabend, and Nichole Birr; seven great grandchildren, Ahnalee Marburger, Arabelle Marburger, Astyn Marburger, Payton Zeilman, Nyla Schlemmer, Ryker Deardeuff, and Andrew Feyerabend Jr.; and a close family friend, Barb Starman.
Along with her parents and husband, Albert; Juanita was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lee Manring; a daughter, Vicky Schlemmer; and a sister, Esther Newingham.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home with Pastors David Fields and Royce Roy officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
