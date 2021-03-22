Juanita E. Davis, 92, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 29, 1928 in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Glenn P. Wills and the late Mary Elizabeth (Geisler) Wills. Glenn married the late Ann Vanmeter after Mary Elizabeth’s passing. She married Raymond S. Davis on July 7, 1962 at Bethany Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2008.
Juanita was a member of the Bethalto Church of God and a member of the Red Hat Single Sisters. She enjoyed reading, gardening flowers and cooking. She also loved being with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Ralph (Debra) Davis of Kansas City, MO, Robert (Crystal) Davis of Lincoln, IL, and Barbara Davis of Sykesville, MD; siblings, Pat Cornelius of Camdenton, MO, Nancy (Bill) Kaplan of Jefferson City, MO, Norma Fry of Ohio, Glenda (Merle) Bradshaw of Godfrey, Susan (Bill) Hiller of Godfrey, and Lloyd Wills of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Kathryn Davis, Jonathan Davis, Corey Davis, Holly Davis, Jessica Israel, Zachary (Thinaja) Israel, Kaeley (Brandon) Bridges, and Brendan Fitzsimmons; and a great-grandson, Paxton Davis.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Desmond Wellington will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Church of God.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com