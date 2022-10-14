Joyce Ann Yost, 79, of East Alton, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence. Her family was by her side.
She was born on September 2, 1943 in Alton. Joyce was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Phillips) Davis.
Charles L. Yost and Joyce were married on January 1, 1961 in Brighton. He passed away on December 26, 2010.
For 28 years, Joyce worked as a Customer Service Representative for Sears & Robuck Stores and retired in 2000.
Joyce was a member of the Whitelaw Baptist Church in Wood River.
Joyce is survived by one daughter, Deborah E. and Scott Fowler of East Alton; one son, Larry J. and Joyce Yost of Renault; three grandchildren, Leah and Jake Zimmerman of Jerseyville, Michael Yost of Dupo, Daniel Yost of Renault; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Zimmerman and Charlotte Zimmerman.
Besides Charles and her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother Richard Davis.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Newcomb and Pastor Randy Davis officiating.
Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be given to the Hope Animal Rescue.
Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com