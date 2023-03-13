Joyce Ozee, 78, of Moro, IL passed away at 5:09 am on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 4, 1944 in North Carolina the daughter of Chris and Lucille (Adams) Keane. On September 9, 2000 she married Roger Ozee in Missouri.
Joyce grew up in Junction, IL and attended Shawneetown Community High School. She retired from Olin Corp and sold Avon for several years. She was a member of the Bethalto Church of God Church as well as the Red Hat Society. She loved watching Cardinal's baseball, gardening, and raising flowers.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Roger Ozee of Moro, IL; four sons and their spouses, Rick and Sandra Johnson of Brighton, IL, Marty Johnson of Belleville, IL, Jason and Kara Ozee of Warrensberg, IL, and Justin and Christine Ozee of Plymouth, MI; seven grandchildren, Richie Johnson, Ryan and Amy Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Mitchell Ozee, Hunter Ozee, and Keegan Ozee; and two sisters and their spouses, Carolyn and Russell Meyer and Helen and Jerry Newton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Steven Douglas Johnson; a son, Rodney A. Johnson; and a sister, Ruth Nolen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 11:00 am until the service at 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Church of God.
