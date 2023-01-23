joyce fields

Joyce E. (Brown) Fields, 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 23, 1934 in Jerseyville, she was a daughter of Harry and May (Cross) Brown.
Joyce was a multi-talented woman and worked many jobs in her lifetime. She was a machinist at McDonnell-Douglas and also drove trucks, was a cake decorator for Schnuck’s Supermarkets, and also tended bar at her parent’s bar. Her most important job was being the “Rock” of her family. She took care of her kids, her grandkids, and anyone else who needed a saint in their life.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Reed) Huffman of East Alton; 7 grandchildren, Corey Mitchell, Brian Eggers, Cara Stone, Brooke Reed, Val Reed, Chandra Reed, Desarae Lahti; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Brown of Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marion Reed; her sons, Robert “Bobby” Reed and James “Jimmy” Reed; a granddaughter, Marissa Stainback; her sister, Elma Johnson; and her brother, Elmer Brown.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 26 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 5 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.
