Joyce Douglas

Joyce Sue Douglas, 82, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with her three children by her side.
She was born on December 21, 1940 in Pontiac, MI the daughter of William F. and Norma (Nicholson) Honchell. She married Norman Douglas, and he preceded her in death.
Susie loved everyone she met. She cheerily spoke with each person and always kept candy in her purse for the kids she saw throughout her day. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was a home care assistant, certified nurse’s aide and most importantly homemaker – all solid examples of her care for others.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Alvey Davis of St. Ann, MO, two sons and their spouses, Mike and Robin Kelly of Godfrey, Patrick and Amie Kelly of South Roxana, nine grandchildren; Sydney, Samantha, Skylar, Nick, Jeff, Brayden, Stephen, Michaela and Aiden; two great grandchildren; Payson and Jackson, one brother; William F. Honchell Jr. of Keysport, IL.
Besides her husband and parents, Susie was preceded in death by a sister; Carol Ulrich and a brother; Roy Honchell.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 at Brighton Cemetery. Minister Brian Magnuson will officiate.
