Joyce Darlene Duvall, 85, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born Sept. 30, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Gilbert P. and Rose (Baalman) Wallendorff.
Joyce married John A. Duvall Dec. 26, 1953 in Cantwell, MO. He survives.
She enjoyed horses, and she and John owned several. She was a member of the Illinois Boots & Saddle Club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joy L. Brake of Euless, TX and John R. (Debbie) Duvall of Worden; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Charlie Brake; and her brother, Gilbert “Buddy” Wallendorff.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 30 at Fosterburg Baptist Church, where she was a member, from 9 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
