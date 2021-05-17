Joyce Chamberlain, 97, died at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 8, 1923 in Arnett, OK the daughter of the late George Wilson and Della Marie (Crossman) Reddick. She was a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church. On November 2, 1945 in Reno, Nevada she married Harold Chamberlain and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2007. Surviving are two daughters, Linda Hartmann (Harvey) of Martinez, CA, and Ginger Becker (Roger) of Godfrey, two sons, Roger Chamberlain (Jan) of Scottsdale, AZ and Hal Chamberlain (Michelle) of Brighton, IL, six dearly loved grandchildren, Kristin Butler (Jay) of Lafayette, CA, Jessica Gryzbek (Joseph) of Rescue, CA, Craig Becker (Kelsey) of Randolph, NJ, Sam Becker of St. Louis, Mo, Clay Chamberlain of St. Louis, MO and Jordan Albrecht (Justin) of Scottsdale, AZ., two great grandchildren, Lincoln Butler and Morgan Butler, and one son in law, Jim Reichow of Lafeyette, CA. Besides her husband she is preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon Reichow, two sisters, Doris Tygerson and Billye Schmidt and one brother, George Reddick. Private family services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Jay Hanscom will officiate. Memorials may be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
