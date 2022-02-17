Josh Lipe, 46, of East Alton IL, passed away at 6:26pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
He was born on June 17, 1975, in Alton, the son of Steve Lipe of Elsberry MO and Ginny (Bess) Lipe of O’Fallon IL. He married Alicia M. Wilson November 10, 2012.
Josh is a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He worked at T-Kartor USA in St. Louis MO as a Geospatial Analyst. Josh was a member of Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. He enjoyed participating in social events as well as; fishing, board games, golfing, hunting, snowboarding, and loved being outdoors. He loved most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Alicia; children, Lillian G. Hoekstra of Godfrey, Daxton G. Lipe of East Alton; brothers, Rob (Lynn) Moore of Ballwin MO and Shawn (Marissa) Lipe of St. Jacob; sisters, Stephanie Wood of AZ and Julie Lipe of CA; paternal grandparents Don and Coral Lipe of AZ; father-in-law and mother-in-law Chris and Margie Wilson of East Alton; maternal grandmother-in-law Lois Voyles of East Alton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Austin and Erika Agney of Bethalto; a brother-in-law, Michael Wilson of Washington, DC; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Harry and Bessie Bess.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2pm until time of service at 5pm held at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Kermit Barker will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alicia Lipe to set up an education fund for their children.
