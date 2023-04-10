Josephine (Mickoff) Coleman, 97 died Friday April 7, 2023, at Christian Hospital Northeast surrounded by family. She was born March 4, 1926, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and moved to Alton, Illinois with her family when she was a child. On April 12th, 1947 she married the love of her life, John Coleman and they lived in Godfrey Illinois where they raised their family of four children. Jo’s commitment to taking care of others was evidenced by her decision to become a nurse. Her training was facilitated by the United States Cadet Nurse program during WWII when there was a need for medical personnel to support our troops. Because the war ended before her graduation from the Alton Memorial Hospital Nursing Program in 1947 she never had to serve. However, that did not diminish her commitment to serve others. She maintained her nursing license and worked actively until age 95. She spent her primary career at Alton State Hospital (Alton Mental Health Center). After retiring from full time work, she continued part-time nursing with organizations that included The Illinois Department of Human Services, and William M. BeDell ARC. The only thing she loved more than nursing, was the time spent with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Coleman, her daughter Su Batson, her sisters Lillian (Tom) Bennett, Lucille (Clarence) Smith, and her parents, Tony and Anna (Jelinek) Mickoff. She is survived by sons, John D. Coleman, Tony (Heather) Coleman, Bill (Shirley) Coleman and her son-in-law, Steve Batson. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. The number of her extended family (otherwise known as friends who loved her) cannot be counted. Please join us for a celebration of a life well lived. Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Pastor Chris Bean will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to William M. BeDell ARC. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
