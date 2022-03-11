Josephine Knowles

Josephine “Jo Ann” Ann Knowles, 86, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:33 p.m. Thrusday, March 3, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton. Her family was by her side.
Jo Ann was born October 20, 1935 in Follansbee, West Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Josephine Ann (Debnar) Isinghood.
She and Russell L. Knowles were married on February 11, 1956 in Wellsburg, West Virginia. They were married 65 years. Russ survives.
Jo Ann was a Nurse and had worked at Alton Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton for many years before retiring in early 2006.
Along with Russ, survivors include one daughter, Laura Steward and husband Frank of Godfrey; two son, Mark Knowles and wife Diane of Glen Carbon, David Knowles and wife Mary of Alton; two sons-in-law, Paul Averbeck of Godfrey, Imad Nasif of Alton; 9 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Wheaton and husband Ralph of Pawpaw, West Virginia; two brothers, Robert Isinghood and wife Polly of Benbrook, TX, Richard Isinghood of Auburdale, FL.
Besides her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by two daughters, Barbara Nasif and Connie Averbeck.
A celebration of Jo Ann’s life will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials have been designated to
Siteman Breast Cancer Center 7425 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105