Josephine Fredrickson, 92 of Godfrey, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home. Josephine was born in the “Little Italy” section of Wood River on December 27, 1928 to her immigrant Italian parents Mike and Mary Zangori. Some years later, the family moved to West Beach Avenue. From their new home, the family was able to walk to church, stores, schools. Her father was also able to walk to work. Josephine often recalled, “although her folks never owned an automobile, they were always able to get to wherever they had to go”.
Josephine graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1948.
She married Chuck in 1951 in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he was stationed with the Air Force. Josephine and Chuck had a son, Michael, who was a music teacher in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael passed away in 2014. In addition to her husband, Josephine is survived by a sister, Rosemary. Michael’s wife Debra continues to reside in Florida. Two sisters, Antoinette Markovitch and Christine Malone and two brothers, Sam and Bennie preceded her in death.
Josephine always loved working in retailing. Over the years, she worked in several downtown Alton stores. Including Morrissey’s Shoes, Rissi’s Photography Studio and Young’s Department Store where she managed the shoe department. After retiring in 1989, she accompanied her husband to Florida and the Gulf Coast where she continued to work in retailing. This included Dillard’s in Daytona Beach, Beall’s in Port Charlotte and Gayfer’s in Biloxi.
She also shared her husband’s love for music and always accompanied him on his “music gigs”.
During the years that Josephine and her husband resided in the Alton area, they took his mother, Helen, into their home where she lived the last 20 years of her life. Which she surely received much love, attention and help with whatever she needed.
At Josephine’s directive, cremation rites are too be conducted upon her death. Her ashes will be interred in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels, Illinois at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105
Gent Funeral Home in Alton are in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com