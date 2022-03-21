Joseph Lester Wiggins, 60, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at his residence.
Born November 9, 1961 in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Rev. Jesse L. and Rachel Lee (Corley) Wiggins.
A very gifted mechanic, he had worked as a millwright for the Olin Corporation and then as a landscaper for 7 years at "The Old Castle".
On July 14, 1984 in Bethalto he married Pamela Newell. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Kyle (Jackie) Wiggins of Fenton, MO, Tyler Wiggins of Brooklyn, NY, Michael Wiggins of St. Louis; grandchild, Miles Wiggins; sister, Michelle (Perry) Withers of Edwardsville; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kari Lynn Wiggins.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, March 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mr. Frank Akers will officiate.
Memorials may be made to 5As.