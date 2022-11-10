Joseph E. Voegeli, 86, died at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born October 19, 1936 in Collinsville, IL, he was the son of Elmer E. and Beatrice P. (Hernandez) Voegeli. Mr. Voegeli retired as a school teacher for the Alton School District. On June 28, 1958 he married the former Ruth Ann Graves in Godfrey. She preceded him in death. Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Voegeli (Dave Mestres) of St. Louis, MO, Janet E. Voegeli of Rockbridge, IL, and Jean Cooper (Carl) of Carlinville, IL. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer E. Voegeli. A memorial visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com