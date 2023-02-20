Joseph Seago

Joseph Carl Seago, 59, passed away at 11:48 am on Monday, January 30, 2023 at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
He was born on June 9, 1963 in Alton, IL to William F. and Emma J. (Kiel) Seago.
Joe married Monique Carmean on March 25, 1992 at Dunn's River Falls in Jamaica. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2020.
Joe retired in 2022, after 30 years with Cahokia Mounds State Park. Joe loved his "cabin life", boating and fishing the Illinois River at Nutwood.
Joseph is survived by four siblings, Tom (Susan) Seago of Alton, Tim Seago of Baltimore, MD, Jim (Micky Conner) Seago of Alton, and Mindy Shine of Mount Carmel; much-loved parents-in-law, Terry & Sharon Carmean of Godfrey; a sister-in-law, Reba Tuetken of San Diego, CA; a brother-in-law, Tony (Cortne) Carmean of Carlsbad, CA; several nieces and nephews, Billy Seago, Jackie Seago, Keila Seago, Mindy Seago, James "Sam" Seago, Jesse Shine, Mason Shine, Eddie Shine, Mike Shine, Alyssa Tuetken, Adam Tuetken, Jacob Carmean and Lauren Carmean,; along with many extended family members and good friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1 pm until 4 pm, with a Eulogy at 3 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A's or Friends of Kids with Cancer.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.