Joseph Patrick Cobine, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 10:20 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.
Joe was born on November 9, 1962 in Wood River. He was a son of the late James Robert and Dixie Jean (Major) Cobine.
Joe was a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree. He taught in the school districts of New Berlin, Lebanon, and White Hall for many years having also coached basketball. Joe loved children and was privileged to work with them throughout his teaching career. For the past several years Joe had been working as a Medical Dispatcher for Best Med in Granite City.
Survivors include one sister, Cindy and Steve Kamp of Rosewood Heights; two brothers, Mike and Monica Cobine of Ocala, FL, Jeff and Tricia Cobine of Wood River; one niece, Jessica Cobine of Orlando, FL; four nephews, Jim and Samantha Kamp of Collinsville, David and Hanna Kamp of Rosewood Heights, Justin Cobine of Wood River, Austin Cobine of Wood River; many cousins.
Services will be private with Rev. Stephen Gray officiating.
Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
A special thanks to Alton Memorial ICU team for their tireless dedication to Joe’s comfort and kindness to our family.
We also ask that in lieu of flowers, to please remember with your donations, Five A’s in Alton, Partners For Pets in Troy, Madison County Animal Control, Dream Catcher Hill Puppies and Rescue in Brighton. Special thanks for their assistance in rescuing 6 of Joe’s kitties while he was ill and helping to ease this stressful time in our lives.
Joe will be sadly missed by his family and friends.