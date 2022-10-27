Joseph “Joe” G. Enochs III, 39, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on January 1, 1983, in Wood River, IL, the son of Joseph G. Enochs Jr. and Kathy (Loy) Elliott.
Joe worked as a cook at Johnson’s Corner. He enjoyed building Star Wars Lego’s and was extremely big into the Amtgard community.
He is survived by his wife, Brittney; his father and stepmother, Joseph & Cori Enochs of Murrayville; his mother, Kathy (Loy) Elliott of Gillespie; his sisters, Miranda Elliott (Michael Hughes) of Jacksonville and Emily Enochs of Murrayville; his niece and nephew, Molly & Tyler; and his grandparents, Joe & Rosetta Enochs of Carrolton.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nelson Loy.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wolf Sanctuary in Eureka, MO.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com