Joseph “Joe” Costello, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. He was born on September 23, 1948, in St. Louis, the son of the late Mitchell and Josephine (Castro) Castelli. Survivors include a daughter: Donna Castelli of St. Charles, Missouri, two sons and daughters in law: Jimmy and Tina Castelli of Collinsville, Anthony and Kara Castelli of St. Charles, Missouri, four grandchildren: Bobby Partell, Adam Partell and his wife: Kayla, Kayla Balsman, Zachary Castelli, three great grandchildren: Haley, Zoey, Max, an expectant great grandchild, a brother: Mariano Costello of St. Louis, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Joe was a Teamster for over thirty - five years and was employed as a driver at Nu Way Services. He was a member of the men’s auxiliary at the Wood River VFW Post 2859.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Gussie, Margaret, Josephine, and a brother: Frank.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 3pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Immediately following the funeral and in celebration of his life, visitation will follow the services and will continue until 8pm.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
