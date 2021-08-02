Joseph J. Keene, Jr., 80, died at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home. He was born on August 21, 1940 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Joseph J. and Irene Keene, Sr. He was a retired dentist from SIUE Dental School, Alton, IL. On March 3, 2001 he married Julia Ann (Clephas-Janssen) and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Joseph “Joe” Keene of FL, stepsons, Christopher Janssen of NE and Charles (Ellen) Janssen, Sr. of NE; grandchildren, Charlie, Betsy, Scarlett and Dane Janssen. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Louisville, KY. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
