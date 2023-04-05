Joseph Turner Hill, 86, of Caseyville, IL died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home.
He was born on February 22, 1937 in Puxico, MO to Roy and Morine (Beal) Hill.
The U.S. Army veteran enjoyed reading.
Joseph is survived by his significant other, Jearldean Barker of Caseyville; a step-son, Jay Dunning of Puxico, MO; a step grandson, Tyler Dunning; 2 brothers: Donald Hill of Caseyville and Denny Hill of Granite City and 2 sisters: Ginger Hackney of Mitchell and Nancy Wallace of Edwardwsville.
Besides his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by 5 brothers: Roy Hill, Wayne Hill, Dale Hill, Allen Hill and Larry Hill and a sister, Genese Baxter.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Visitation will continue on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Brown General Baptist Church, 25084 Co. Rd. 275, Puxico, MO 63960 with burial to follow at Brown Cemetery in Puxico, MO.
