Joseph E. Bensman, 65, of Wood River passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born July 6, 1956 to Gerald Arthur Bensman Sr. and Dorothy Louise (Wilson) Bensman. He served his country in the United States Army, from 1977 to 1979. Joseph married Mary Thomas, May 17, 1985 in Paducah, KY. He enjoyed camping, listening to the Beatles and watching Cardinals Baseball but his passion was playing pool. He was a member of the Metro East Billiard League since 1984, where he was awarded numerous trophies for his playing skills. However, what he loved most was spending time with his loving family and friends. Joe was also an avid animal lover and leaves behind his beloved dog, Ollie and his pleasantly plump cat, Nacho.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bensman of Wood River; daughter, Marissa (Michael) Walker of Rosewood Heights; grandchildren, Alyssa, Maraya, Jorden and Caden Baker; great grandchildren, Aria Bounds and Kyler Allen and a brother, Jerry (Karen) Bensman Jr. of Grady Smith, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021at Paynic Home for Funerals where services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River.
The family request memorials be made to the 5 A’s. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com