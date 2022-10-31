Joseph Daniel

Joseph Stephen Daniel died in his home in Godfrey Sunday afternoon October 30, 2022.
He had struggled with depression and alcoholism for years and finally lost his battle.
He was preceded in death by his wife Amy McGuire Daniel who died in their home December 31, 2005.
They were married at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton October 10, 1992.
He is survived by their two sons Matthew Daniel of Marco Island, Florida and Luke McGuire Daniel a second-year student at Lewis and Clark Community College who still lives at their home.
He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Stephen A. Daniel longtime residents of Godfrey, Illinois.
He was born in Manhattan, Kansas on Kansas State University campus on November 11,1967 where his father was in the School of Veterinary Medicine.
Joe lived in Godfrey, Illinois all of his life. He graduated from St. Ambrose Catholic Grade School and was a 1986 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Western Illinois University in 1991.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
There will only be a private family graveside service.
He is being buried at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey next to his wife and the boys’ mother.
There will be no memorials.
The family would enjoy reading online messages from all their friends and especially from Joe's friends.