Jordan Hooks

On Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, Jordan Richard Hooks passed away at the age of 39.
Jordan was born on May 26th, 1983 in Richmond Heights, Missouri – the exact same day the United States won the Walker Golf Cup awarded to the best amateur golfing country in the world. It was a sign; his passion for the game was unparalleled and he’d spend most of his adult life being the best ringer in the St. Louis metro area for any and all odd-numbered groups needing a win. He was proud of his time participating in the Amateur Players Tour. He loved his driver dearly but would be happy to never see his putter again.
A 2001 graduate of Marquette High School in Alton, Illinois, Jordan excelled at tennis – participating in the IHSA state tournament his senior year before ultimately finding his calling as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
He prided himself on the USPS official motto “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” and often could be found making deliveries well past sunset or during inclement weather while the rest of us wouldn’t dare go outside. He had a passion for superior customer service, so much so that he’d receive too many thank you gift cards and baked goods from homes along his rural route during the holidays and friends/family members would benefit by getting surprise gifts from places he didn’t enjoy. He didn’t own a dog, but he will be sorely missed by dozens of his adopted canine friends in yards across Edwardsville.
While his dream job was working for the USPS, Jordan also loved investing and financial services. Fastidious with most things in his life, he was also eager to dispense advice and information about market trends, emerging companies and, yes, even crypto. As an avid sports fan he saw his local professional teams win 4 championships in his lifetime, each one more special than the last.
Jordan was a kind, generous and loving friend to everyone he met. You could count on one hand the amount of times he raised his voice. And if you’re reading this right now, there’s a really good chance that he cared about you. That’s ultimately his legacy and it’s not a bad one to leave us with.
Survived by parents, Rick and Betsy Hooks and brother Aaron Hooks. Also, by beloved Uncles and Aunt Jack (Mary Kay) Fields, Pete (Gloria) Fields, Tom Fields and Mary Ann (Dick) George. Godmother Colleen Fields. And cousins Matt Fields, Eric Fields, Mike George, Tim George, David Fields and Mark Fields.
A visitation followed by a brief memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 4p to 7p at Saksa Funeral Home located at 210 N. Kansas Street in Edwardsville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to First Tee of Greater St. Louis in Jordan’s memory. First Tee is a 501 (c) 3 organization that impacts the lives of young people by providing educational programs and promoting healthy choices through the game of golf. You can find them online @ firstteestlouis.org/donate