Jonathan “The Parts Guy” Brown of Alton passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023. He was born May 12, 1981 in Alton to Lori Brown. Jon was a well-known auto mechanic and loved his kids and family.
He is survived by his mother Lori Brown of Wood River; son, Hayden Eberlin-Brown; daughters, Kynleigh Jaye “KJ” Eberlin-Brown, Avada Brown and Jolene Brown; sisters, Jennifer Brown of East Alton and Lorelei Kesler of Florissant, MO and grandparents, Barbara and James “Kory” Walter of Alton.
He was preceded in death by two children, Myah Eberlin-Brown and Jonathan Brown Jr.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at VFW Post 7678 in Cottage Hills.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funeral In Rosewood heights.