John David Young, 79, died at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home. Born October 7, 1943 in Parma, MO, he was the son of John V. and Laura Gwendolyn “Daisy” (Powell) Young. Mr. Young taught for 35 years and retired in 2001 as a schoolteacher for the Southwestern School District. He was a member of the Grafton Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Civil War history, boating, fishing, traveling, camping and genealogy. He loved the outdoors and passed that love onto his grandchildren. On December 26, 1970, he married the former Donna Jean Dowthitt in Piasa, IL. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Becky Winslow (Kenny) of Springfield, a son, John Young Jr. of Brighton, six grandchildren, Cash Young, Oliver Young, Hailey Winslow, Abby Winslow, Drew Winslow, and Alaina Winslow, a sister, Joy Corlew of Godfrey and many nieces and nephews that he loved. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Reba Young, in infancy, Betty Beaird, and Suzanne Griggs. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
