John William “Bill” Berkel, 83, formerly of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 6:18 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
Born Jan. 17, 1938 in Saline County, IL, he was one of 18 children of Austin and Geneva Susan (Wargle) Berkel.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force as a military lineman. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1998. He also worked in the Winchester Division of Olin Corp. in East Alton.
He married Rosa Helen Carter in 1967 while he was serving in Germany. She survives.
Also surviving is a son, Gary A. Berkel of Centralia, IL; siblings Ed Berkel of Okeechobee, FL, Margie Brown-Martin of Bradenton, FL, Geneva Masiero of Okeechobee, Fred Berkel of Godfrey, IL, Nina Greenwell of Jerseyville, IL, Pauline Wolfe of Alton, IL, George Berkel of Rock Springs, WY, and Evelyn Brakeville of Ferguson, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Steven Berkel; and nine siblings.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Burial, with military honors, will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com