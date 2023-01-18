obit stock color

John David Tillman, 87, died at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home in Godfrey. Born July 25, 1935 in Carlyle, IL, he was the son of John W. and Clara (Fester) Tillman. Mr. Tillman served in the U.S. Army and retired from McDonald Douglas in St. Louis. He was a member of the Alton American Legion Post 126. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com