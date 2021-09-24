John Terry Curtner, the original Mr. Wonderful, 74, passed away at 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
He was born on March 8, 1947, in East Saint Louis, the son of John W. and Fern (Kimme) Curtner.
John married his beautiful wife Bonnie Jean Hawkins, 52 wonderful years ago, on January 18, 1969, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Ruma, Illinois.
He worked out of the International Brotherhood of the Operating Engineers Local 520 as a Crane Operator, was the tugboat captain of the Lady Noel, asphalt plant engineer, 4th Degree Deputy Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Post 3789 in New Athens, and helper of his daughters' homework. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and Naval Special Warfare in Vietnam. He was a member of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He also loved his favorite feline companion, Emma Jean.
John is survived by his beautiful wife, Bonnie (Hawkins) Curtner; harem of four gorgeous daughters and sons-in-law, Mary (Michael) Bethel of Godfrey, Edith (Michael) Lilley of Herbron, Indiana, Darlene (Darren) Henke of Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado, Jessica (Sam) Riney of Alton; a special niece, DeeDee (Johnny) O'Dell of Waterloo, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Bethel, Kelsey (Michael) Tomaszewski, Nicholas Bethel, Connor Jausel, Alana Jausel, Kaden Jausel, Patrick Riney, and Eva Riney; a sister, Dode (Jim) Kaiser of New Athens; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Curtner of East Alton; and several very loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is being greeted into Heaven by his son John Terry Curtner, Jr., four angel grandchildren, his brother Raymond Curtner, and his sister Rosemary McDaniel.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., followed by a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Godfrey, Illinois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski, celebrant. Military Honors will be conducted by the Alton VFW Post 1308.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to the St. John's Adult Day Care in Collinsville.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.