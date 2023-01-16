John Stutz

John C. Stutz, 64, of Alton, IL passed away at 9:45 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Alton.
He was born in Alton September 5, 1958, the son of Gerald J. and Mary Esther (Fischer) Stutz.
John was a former owner of Stutz Excavating and Stutz Farms, Alton and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He had an infectious laugh, beautiful smile and never met a stranger.
He is survived by two daughters Jessica & Andy Tolliver of Wood River and Jennifer Johnson of Lee Summit, MO; two grandchildren, Christopher and James Johnson; significant other, Kay Karlas of Wood River, a sister and, Kathryn Young & T.L. of Staunton, IL, three brothers, Christopher & Valerie Stutz of Dorsey, IL, Paul & Cindy Stutz of Alton, Daniel & Mary Beth Stutz of Dorsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by a nephew, Joseph Daniel Stutz.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday, January 19, 2023 St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Burial will follow at Zimmerman Cemetery in Dorsey.
Memorials may be made to: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com