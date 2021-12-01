John Richard Hernandez, 89, died at 6:12 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 after a short battle with bladder cancer. Born November 18, 1932 in Alton, he was the son of John R. and Verna Mae (Andrus) Hernandez. Mr. Hernandez served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Alton Fire Department for 11 years before becoming a musician for many years. He played all over St. Louis including Top of The Tower for eight years, 11 years at the Alton Eagles, Senior Services Plus (SSP) and many other places. He was a member of the VFW Post 1308 and the St. Louis Assembly Knights of Columbus. Surviving are his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his siblings, Mary Harris, Leonard Hernandez (Marie), Robert L. Hernandez (Carolyn), James “Jim” Hernandez, Trina Hurley (Ed), Joseph “Joe” Hernandez (Jill Gauf), Rita Ortman (Terry), Larry Hernandez (Kathy), Christina Hernandez, Judy Simpson (Don), and Anita Lynn (Harold). He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, JT Harris and a sister-in-law, Helene Hernandez. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Ben Unachukwu, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or The BackStoppers. Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded. The family would like to express their thanks to the team at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice and to the staff at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab for his care. The Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate fatal shooting of Troy woman in Montgomery County
- GOP lawmakers take issue with Pritzker’s comments after Rittenhouse verdict
- Update on Facebook settlements for Illinoisans
- Social Security redesigns online statements
- Illinois EMA urges winter prep for car and home
- Suspect in fatal Alton shooting pleads guilty
- Suit filed to halt Sunnybrook housing project
- Lawmakers send gun violence bill to Pritzker
- Four charged in Wood River drug bust
- Collinsville man charged in Thanksgiving shootings in Farmersville