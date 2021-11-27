John Ralph McManis, 75, died at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 19, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Ralph Alexander and Lois I. (Hildebrand) McManis. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired as a correction officer for the Alton Police Department. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton and the Alton Knights of Columbus. John enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing with some very special friends. He also loved taking care of “his girls”! On August 15, 1981 he married the former Mary E. Fleming in Alton. She survives along with two daughters, Tracie Figueroa (Alfredo) of Alton and Molly McManis of Alton. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jacob and Isabel Figueroa, and two brothers, Clifford McManis (Diana) of Wood River and Jeff McManis of Alton, his in laws Jay and Patty Fink of Alton and Barney and Jo Ellen Fleming of Bellingham, Washington. John is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Patrick McManis and a sister, Betty Noble. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton with full military honors. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four charged in Wood River drug bust
- Update on Facebook settlements for Illinoisans
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Troy woman shot dead in Farmersville
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Granite City man sentenced in sex abuse case
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- IDOT temporarily closes Joe Page Bridge in Hardin
- Fire chief issues burn ban