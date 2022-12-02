John S. Panyik, 92, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton. He was born April 7, 1930, in Wood River, a son of the late Frank Lewis and Victoria (Szabo) Panyik. He married Marie A. Panyik in October 1984, in Kentucky and she survives. John was the owner and operator of Panyik Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning with many years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country with the United States Marines. John loved his days of trout fishing, scuba diving and had a true talent of working with wood. He enjoyed traveling and enjoyed his many years spent living in Florida. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by four children, Julie (Mike) Kowal of Godfrey, Renee (Bruce) McEwen of Florida, Joe (Julie) Panyik of Kansas City and Jeff Panyik of Florida; three stepchildren, Denise Lowe of Wood River, Christina (Steve) St. Pierre of Rosewood Heights and Debbie Jacobs of Granite City; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bert, Joseph, Frank and Steve Panyik and Victoria Tague and Mary Panyik. In celebration of his life, a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case
- Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
- Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate
- Ameren Illinois announces new Senior Vice President
- Fake Super Bowl rings bound for Jerseyville intercepted in St. Louis
- Madison County Sheriff retires
- City Council stiffens tampering law
- Emergency rent relief bypasses deserving landlords, Illinois group says
- Steven Terpening
- Belleville woman sentenced to prison for stealing identities