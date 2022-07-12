John Henry O'Dell, 68, passed away 9:06 am, Friday, July 1, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 1, 1953 in Highland, he was the son of Ledru and Alta "Darlene" (McClain) O'Dell.
John had been a self-employed carpenter for 25 years before retiring. He was a very loving, kind and respectful man that adored his family. John enjoying trips to Florida with his family and moved to Palm Coast, FL with his wife Debbie, living there for two years before moving back. He was an outdoors man, who loved fishing, mowing grass, and working in the yard. John enjoyed trips to Clearwater Lake, camping and boating. John took pride in building and remodeling and built family home in Edwardsville. John loved all of his German Shepherds, "Rowdy", "Elvis", "Bernie", "Grizzly" and "Rauki".
On September 1, 1973 he married Deborah Cotton at the First General Baptist Church in Rosewood Heights and was a member of Pleasant View General Baptist Church in Wood River. John is survived by his wife, Deborah.
Surviving also are sons, Brian (Sandi) O'Dell of Orangevale, CA, Jason (Holly) O'Dell of Neenah, WI; two beloved granddaughters, Caitlin and Madison O'Dell; brothers, Raymond O'Dell in Missouri, Larry (Pam) O'Dell of Edwardsville, Mark (Carla) O'Dell of Worden; sister-in-law, Linda (Jim) Bassett of South Roxana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Chad Jonathan O'Dell; and mother-in-law, Betty Cotton.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, July 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute page is being made to make a donation to the "Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research" in the name of John Henry O'Dell (https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page).
A heartfelt thanks to OSF Hospice for their loving care and support.