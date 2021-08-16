John Cafazza, 55, Missy Cafazza, 52, and Dominic Cafazza, 12, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, as the result of a traffic accident in Bethalto.
John was born on March 15, 1966, in Alton, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Donna (Chapman) Cafazza and they preceded him in death.
Missy (Linton) Cafazza was born January 29, 1969, in Alton, the daughter of Robert “Fuzz” & Lynn Ann (Stotler) Linton. Her father preceded her in death.
Dominic was born on April 6, 2009, in St. Louis, MO.
They were members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto.
John and Missy loved to exercise and work out. John loved to lift weights and Missy loved to run marathons. John and Missy both loved to host events and enjoyed the sun and having fun together with family and friends, but they insisted that their guests didn’t bring food or drinks.
Missy was a Physical Education teacher at Our Lady Queen of Peace School and taught aerobics at Fitness and Fun for 25 years. She also loved real estate and was employed with Legacy Real Estate in Bethalto and with Southeby’s Realty at the Lake of Ozarks, Missouri. One of her passions was painting and décor for others. Everything she did she did with passion.
John had a passion for music and loved to play the guitar. He also was very good at trivia, loved to watch movies with his family and enjoyed cooking and playing sports with his four sons. He loved to lift weights.
Dominic loved spending time with his brothers whom he looked up to and adored. He loved spending time with his friends and buddies and playing soccer and baseball. He attended Wilber Trimpe middle school and was very good at mathematics and loved to learn.
John and Missy are survived by their sons; and Dominic’s brothers, Nick Cafazza, A.J. Cafazza, and Vinny Cafazza; Missy’s mother, Lynn Ann Linton; John’s four sisters and brothers-in-law, Gina & Kevin Branch of Wood River, Chris & Jeff Case of Wood River, Lisa & Dan Soliday of Bloomington, and Laurie & Mark St. Peters of Wood River; Missy’s brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Jamie Linton of Bethalto, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 pm to 8 pm Tuesday August 17, 2021, at Civic Memorial High School gymnasium in Bethalto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday August 18, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River with Fr. Tom Liebler celebrant.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the Funeral Mass.
Inurnment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the family or to the American Cancer Society.
