John R. McDaid, 80, passed away 10:37 am, Thursday, December 2, 2021 at his residence.
Born January 1, 1941 in Litchfield, he was the son of Merle and Willah (Enos) McDaid.
He had worked as a machinist for Owens-Illinois Glass in Godfrey for 35 years before retiring.
On November 30, 1964 in Granite City, John married, Frances Smith. She died April 22, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Sandy) McDaid of East Alton; daughters, Paula Chappell and Patricia Stewart both of Cottage Hills; five grandchildren, Byron Williams, Jr., Jessica Chappell, Ashley McDaid, Anthony McDaid, David McDaid, Darcy Collman; four great grandchildren, Zayden Martin, Trinity and Kira Williams, Bryslin Clay (his fiance', Darcy Collman).
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.