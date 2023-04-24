John Jay "Jack" McCurdy, 87, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation with his family by his side.
He was born on September 13, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of John Jay “Jack” and Lillian (Irvine) McCurdy.
Jack served as the VP of the Parrott Heads of River Bend. He was a member of the "Dirty Dozen," a group of men from the Edwardsville High School class of 1953, that provides scholarships to EHS graduates. Jack enjoyed golf, playing cards with his friends, and tailgating at Mizzou games.
Jack is survived by six children and their spouses, Jay and Denise McCurdy of Moro, Rob and Danelle Langeneckert of Davenport, IA, Susie and Josh Viehman of St. Louis, MO, Joy and Mark Davis of St. Charles, MO, Jill Hren of Coal City, IL, and Jenny Weber of Hawaii; 14 grandchildren and their spouses, John and Jessica McCurdy, Andrew and Tiffany McCurdy, Kaitlin and Jared Moore, Chloe, Luke and Jake Langeneckert, Abigail Funderburg, Carly, Jonathan and William Jarus, Marianna and Owen Hren, Leigh-Ann Hopkins and Michael Wever; six great-grandchildren, Hanna, JJ, Aaron, Mason, Huxley and baby McCurdy; his former wife, Charlene; and many other relatives and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Vera Langeneckert; and a former daughter-in-law, Mindy McCurdy.
Visitation will be held April 29, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating.
Cremation will follow the service.
A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dirty Dozen Scholarship fund at edwardsvillecf.fcsuite.com.
