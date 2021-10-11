John M. Wright, 87, died at 2:46 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 16, 1933 in Godfrey, he was the son of LeRoy and Mae (Barton) Wright. Mr. Wright served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. After his military service, John worked for McDonnell Aircraft as a flight line mechanic and also owned his own business. He retired from Yellow Freight System as a driver/safety director in 1990. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and car enthusiast. Mr. Wright was a member of Teamsters Local 100, American Legion #126, VFW Post 1308, the Piasa Masonic Lodge #27 A.F. & A.M., and the Alton Moose Lodge. He was also a Shriner (Alton Chapter) and a member of the Scottish Rite. On June 1, 1957 he married the former Betty J. Boschert at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Pam Bauer and her companion, Doug Hunt of Brighton, and Bonnie Norris (Kenneth) of Jerseyville, four grandchildren, Steven Bauer (Jackie), Olivia Norris, Emily Norris, and Clark Norris, and his beloved dog, Missy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Wright and a son-in-law, David Bauer. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Disabled Veterans or St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
