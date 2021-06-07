John M. “J.M.” Knight, 93, died at 11:38 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home in Alton. Born February 5, 1928 in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of Angus and Mabel (Lamkin) Knight. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Abundant Life Community Church. In 1991 he retired from McDonnell Douglas as an inspector in the space program after 36 years of service. J.M. loved farming, gardening and wood working and enjoyed wintering in Florida. On October 24, 1952 he married the former Geraldine Smith in Broughton, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Gala and Randy Mathenia of Godfrey and Lisa and Danny Heineman of Bethalto, one son, Randall Knight of Alton, nine grandchildren, Amanda Webster, Jarid Mathenia, Danielle Spann, Tabitha McGibany, Justin Mathenia, Kirsten Knight, Amy Snyder, Cory Heineman, and Alyssa Heineman, and 25 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, David Knight (Sharon) and Victor Knight (Janet), three sisters, Frances Branch, Pat Harrawood and Donna Young, two sisters-in-law, Marge Knight and Sammi Smith and a brother-in-law, Ron Lee as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John David Knight, three brothers, Wayne, Marshall, and Dalton Knight, two sisters, Lois Smith and Fay Lee, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Knight, Delores Knight, Junior Smith, Don Harrawood, Eulan Branch, Leroy Smith and Rolla Smith. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Reverend Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Abundant Life Community Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
