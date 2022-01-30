John Lowell Laster, 95, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.
Born Jan. 23, 1927 in East Alton, IL, he was the son of the late John Gilbert and Grace Charlotte (Rhodes) Laster.
John’s first wife, the former Mary Foster, preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 1982. On July 26, 2000, he and Mina “Jennie” Janet (Pape) Gaither were married in Cape Girardeau, MO. She survives.
John was a Pipe Fitter in Oklahoma with Labor Union #1, after moving to Illinois, he was a Laborer with Local Union #338 in Wood River.
He was a WWII Navy Veteran and was a member of the Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062.
Also surviving is a daughter , Karen (Laster) Perkinson of Wood River, 2 step-daughters, Tracy Ottolini of St. Louis, Melissa Roy and Carl of St. Louis; 3 grandchildren, John, Rheanna, Christina; 6 step-grandchildren, Jason, Lisa, Jennifer, Chelsey, Samuel, Ethan; 2 great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Payton; Many step-great-grandchildren; many great-great-step-grandchildren.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home.
Burial is at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to backstoppers.
