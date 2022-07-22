John Lindquist

John Curtis Lindquist, 76, passed away 9:58 am, Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born December 7, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Ollie and Lillian (Dettmers) Lindquist.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked as an insulator for Shell Oil 27 years before retiring in 2001.
On January 28, 1972 in East Alton, he married Lenda "Cozy" Ottwell. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Lee (Tina) Lindquist, Shane (Stephanie) Lindquist all of Wood River; two daughters, Tara (Chad) Mouser of Wood River, Tracy (Michael) Jackson of Shipman; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and his canine companion, "Mollie May".
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Council.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Monday, July 25 at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River. Pastor Daniel Ervin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.