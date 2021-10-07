John L. Evans, 66 passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021, with his family at his side.
He was born September 5, 1955 in Wood River, the son of Robert and Mildred (Hammers) Evans.
He married Darla Driver on May 20, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.
Surviving also are two daughters, Keri L. Petras, Anna M. Stuller; six grandchildren; and his best friend and brother Ray Evans; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Evans; and grandson, Kolten Dixon.
He attended Roxana High School and was employed as a pipefitter for Local 553. He retired from the pipefitters to return to his first love, the drums. A dear friend and band mate, Johnny "Boom-Boom", will be sadly missed by his band families. He performed in the band, 'Troupe' in the 1970's, 'Driver' in the 1980's and was "The Heartbeat of The Stand" for may years between the 1990's-2005. He always managed to make us smile and we feel so honored to be his friend and family. "Boom-Boom" we will always love you and hold you in special place within our whole hearts.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
His wish was to send memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.